Boston Partners Purchases 368,808 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,838,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,808 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $182,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 249,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 166,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 548.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.78 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average of $98.32.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 5.00%.The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on UFP Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

