Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 15,400 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $32,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $4,253,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,867.04. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.7%

ANET opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

