Forterra (LON:FORT) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 230 price objective on the stock.
FORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Forterra from GBX 176 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 250 to GBX 220 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 261 to GBX 208 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 234.67.
In related news, insider Nigel Lingwood bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 180 per share, with a total value of £90,000. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.
Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.
