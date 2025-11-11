Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $317.92 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $472.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

