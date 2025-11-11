Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.50.

NYSE:MKL opened at $2,062.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,621.89 and a one year high of $2,075.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,931.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,939.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

