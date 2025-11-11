Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ATI Inc. $ATI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in ATI by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ATI by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in ATI by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ATI opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,735,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 223,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,360,036.63. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 129,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,047.59. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 89,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

