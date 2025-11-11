Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $236,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5,483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 104.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $87.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.