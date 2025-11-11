Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.47. The company has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.92, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.55.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

