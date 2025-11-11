InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Issues Earnings Results

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 74.48%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

