InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Issues Earnings Results

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 74.48%.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
