Caldera (ERA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $36.18 Million

Caldera (ERA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, Caldera has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Caldera has a total market cap of $43.48 million and approximately $36.18 million worth of Caldera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caldera token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Caldera

Caldera’s genesis date was July 16th, 2025. Caldera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,750,000 tokens. The official website for Caldera is www.caldera.xyz. Caldera’s official Twitter account is @calderaxyz. The official message board for Caldera is www.caldera.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Caldera

According to CryptoCompare, “Caldera (ERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Caldera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 148,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Caldera is 0.27640997 USD and is up 6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $26,441,285.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.caldera.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caldera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caldera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caldera using one of the exchanges listed above.

