Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,785 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of CenterPoint Energy worth $45,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $92,025,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $78,632,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,859,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2,845.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,938,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,429 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,118,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $240,746.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,354.91. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

