Six Flags Entertainment’s (FUN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.69. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($14.01). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 114.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Balefire LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

