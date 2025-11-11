Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,959 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Euronet Worldwide worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,126 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 897,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after buying an additional 159,527 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,107,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

