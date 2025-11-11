Ribbon Finance Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $43.37 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105,069.24 or 0.99781812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,384,510 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.