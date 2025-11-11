Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC) Releases Earnings Results

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $45.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $439.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 155,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 134,388 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 608.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Featured Articles

