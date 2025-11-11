Block (bl0ck.gg) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.79 (BLOCK)

Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, Block (bl0ck.gg) has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Block (bl0ck.gg) has a market capitalization of $59.07 million and approximately $21.79 worth of Block (bl0ck.gg) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block (bl0ck.gg) token can currently be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Block (bl0ck.gg) Token Profile

Block (bl0ck.gg) was first traded on March 21st, 2025. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,434,991 tokens. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s official website is bl0ck.gg. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s official Twitter account is @bl0ck_gg.

Block (bl0ck.gg) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Block (bl0ck.gg) has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Block (bl0ck.gg) is 0.08008818 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $21.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bl0ck.gg/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block (bl0ck.gg) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block (bl0ck.gg) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block (bl0ck.gg) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

