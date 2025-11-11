ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.9 million-$34.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.1 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.060 EPS.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

ONTF opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $211.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.66.

In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 32,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $174,906.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,591,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,849.55. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 20,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $111,442.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 583,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,110.76. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 157,441 shares of company stock worth $864,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ON24 by 97.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ON24 by 91.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

