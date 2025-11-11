Canton Network (CC) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Canton Network has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and $49.69 million worth of Canton Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Canton Network has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Canton Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Canton Network Profile

Canton Network was first traded on June 25th, 2024. Canton Network’s total supply is 34,943,252,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,942,978,169 tokens. The official message board for Canton Network is lists.sync.global. Canton Network’s official website is sync.global. Canton Network’s official Twitter account is @cantonnetwork.

Canton Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Canton Network (CC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Canton Network has a current supply of 34,934,662,789.92608526. The last known price of Canton Network is 0.11401506 USD and is down -24.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $65,447,800.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sync.global.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Canton Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Canton Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Canton Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

