Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $334.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.05. The stock has a market cap of $558.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

