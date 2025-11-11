pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $239.17 Million

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. pumpBTC has a market capitalization of $239.17 million and approximately $174.80 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pumpBTC has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One pumpBTC token can now be bought for $96,117.81 or 0.91452695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pumpBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105,069.24 or 0.99781812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC Profile

pumpBTC’s launch date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 804 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz.

pumpBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 804.14457437 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 95,995.87531699 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pumpBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pumpBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pumpBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pumpBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.