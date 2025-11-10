Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,279,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $129,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,087,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,028,000 after purchasing an additional 180,380 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,424,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VEA opened at $60.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.