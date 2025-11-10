Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) EVP Sells $653,254.56 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Creamer sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $653,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,837.88. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.99 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $3.97. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 175.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

