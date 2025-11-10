Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) EVP Sells $653,254.56 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Creamer sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $653,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,837.88. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Par Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.99 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $3.97. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific
Analyst Ratings Changes
PARR has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on Par Pacific
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Par Pacific
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.