Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $294,560.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider David Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $294,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,534.76. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $77.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $112.57.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.