JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $260.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Shares of APD opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.25. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $235.55 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

