Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Boosted by Centerpoint Advisory Group

Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.1% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $349.43 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

