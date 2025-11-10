BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.5% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of XYL opened at $151.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.94.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.