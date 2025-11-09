Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,790 Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. $PYXS

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,790 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned 0.59% of Pyxis Oncology worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYXS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 32.5% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut Pyxis Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $243.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.41. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

