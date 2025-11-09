First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,227 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.6% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $78.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

