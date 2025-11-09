Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $320.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,185.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.92 and a 200 day moving average of $284.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total transaction of $2,974,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,358,621.50. The trade was a 19.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.14.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

