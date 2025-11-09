Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2025

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $320.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,185.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.92 and a 200 day moving average of $284.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total transaction of $2,974,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,358,621.50. The trade was a 19.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.