LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF $IBND

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.98% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,257,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 409,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59,495 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,239,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBND opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $32.89.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

