Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $260.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.72%.

In other news, CIO Vikas Gupta purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the purchase, the executive directly owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,825.81. The trade was a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,152,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,792,000 after purchasing an additional 671,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,377,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,426,000 after acquiring an additional 326,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,201,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,980,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,533,000 after buying an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

