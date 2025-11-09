Nuance Investments LLC Purchases 183,022 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,022 shares during the period. Solventum comprises 5.2% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $66,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Solventum by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Solventum by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 5.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

SOLV stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.92.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 18.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SOLV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

