Nuance Investments LLC Has $11.40 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Nuance Investments LLC cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,830 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises 0.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1%

ATR opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average of $144.21.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $961.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Weiss Ratings downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

