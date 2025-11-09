Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,237 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,319,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,503,000 after purchasing an additional 426,341 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,350,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 236,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,663,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,638 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 182,180 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeoGenomics Trading Down 3.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.67. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on NEO shares. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.
