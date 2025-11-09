Fonville Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,235 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.15.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

