EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $649.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $661.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.02%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EME. William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.83.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

