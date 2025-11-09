Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $555.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.83 million.

Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IIJIY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Internet Initiative Japan

(Get Free Report)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.