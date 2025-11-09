Midwest Trust Co Takes $119.35 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,873,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,350,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Midwest Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Midwest Trust Co owned 1.15% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

