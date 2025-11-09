Midwest Trust Co Acquires New Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 302,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

