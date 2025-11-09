1,202,205 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Bought by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,202,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,310,000. Midwest Trust Co owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.5% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 573,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 285,808 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.37 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

