Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PVLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price target on Palvella Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PVLA opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of -0.05. Palvella Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVLA. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 202.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 330,847 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $21,255,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,553,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,435,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

