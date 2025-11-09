NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

NRDS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $13.64 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. NerdWallet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NerdWallet has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $45,966.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,895.20. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the third quarter worth $119,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

