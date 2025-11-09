Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,505,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 11.0% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 2,025.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 579 shares of company stock worth $454,188. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $824.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $800.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $818.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price target on Equinix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.76.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

