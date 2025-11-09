Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 151,603 Shares of Telos Corporation $TLS

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,603 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.21% of Telos worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Telos by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 611,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 35.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 482,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125,172 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 17.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 14.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 521,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 65,356 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Telos from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (up from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Telos news, Director Derrick D. Dockery sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $30,915.00. Following the sale, the director owned 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,462. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,984,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,647,590.75. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 537,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,041. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Telos Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of TLS opened at $6.38 on Friday. Telos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $463.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Telos Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.