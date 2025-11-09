Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 270,000 Eastman Kodak Company $KODK

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.33% of Eastman Kodak at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KODK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after buying an additional 104,703 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at $967,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 147,205 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KODK opened at $7.75 on Friday. Eastman Kodak Company has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

In other news, CEO James V. Continenza bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,902,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,543.14. This trade represents a 2.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,747.42. This trade represents a 5.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

