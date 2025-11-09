Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $786,000 in Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.16% of Community Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 71.6% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 133.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.07. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.57. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

