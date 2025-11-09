Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 30,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. $HZO

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.34% of MarineMax worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 240,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in MarineMax by 44.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 734,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 225,992 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 504.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $23.68 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $508.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MarineMax from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $1,651,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 173,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,736.14. This trade represents a 25.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

