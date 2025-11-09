N-able (NYSE:NABL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NABL. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 price target (up previously from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

NYSE:NABL opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. N-able has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. N-able had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that N-able will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other N-able news, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $266,173.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,164.80. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $244,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 468,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,244.60. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 1,030.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in N-able by 1,970.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in N-able by 241.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 1,410.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

