Codexis, Inc. $CDXS Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,617 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.85% of Codexis worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 11,125.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 100.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 33,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Codexis by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $152.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.57.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 113.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

