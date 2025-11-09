Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 919 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 312.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.86.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $256.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

